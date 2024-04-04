Bapi Sarkhel Resigns From Congress In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Arindam Sarkhel, popularly known as Bapi Sarkhel, resigned from all positions including primary membership of the party ahead of the ensuing elections 2024.

He sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Sarat Pattanayak citing to ‘focus on work as a trade union leader’ for efforts towards betterment and social upliftment of workers.

A few days ago, his wife Monideepa Sarkhel joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) along with her supporters including the vice-chairperson of Paradip municipality Chhabilata.

Bapi Sarkhel had contested the 2014 and 2019 elections as the MLA candidate from Paradeep Assembly Constituency against BJD’s Damodar Rout and Sambit Routray respectively. However, he lost twice in the polls.