Banaka Lagi rituals of Lord Jagannath today

Puri: Darshan at Puri Srimandir will be restricted for four hours today due to the ‘Banaka Lagi’ or Srimukha Sringara ritual of Lord Jagannath and his Siblings.

Banakalagi or ‘facial ritual’ is a secret and special ritual that holds a lot of significance in the Srimandir tradition.

The darshan of the trinity will be restricted for the devotees from 4 pm to 9 pm today. Only a tiny group of servitors will be allowed inside the ‘Garba Gruha’ or sanctum sanctorum for the special ritual.