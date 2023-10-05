Delhi Court grants divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of mental cruelty by estranged wife Aesha Mukerji

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi Court, noting that the senior India cricketer was subject to cruelty and mental agony by his estranged wife Aesha Mukerji.

While approving the divorce of Shikhar Dhawan, the Family Court in the Patiala House complex in Delhi, noted that Shikhar Dhawan’s wife had caused mental pain to the cricketer by forcing him to live separately from his only son for years. Judge Harish Kumar accepted all the allegations made by Dhawan against his wife in the divorce petition. In its order, the court said that Dhawan’s wife either did not contest the above allegations or failed to defend herself.

However, the court refused to pass any order on permanent custody of the couple’s son.

The judge granted visitation rights to Dhawan to meet his son for appropriate duration in India and Australia.

Dhawan was also allowed to chat with his son over video call.

The court ordered Dhawan’s wife Ayesha to bring the child to India for the purpose of visitation, including overnight stay with Dhawan and his family members for at least half the period of school holidays during the academic calendar. The court said that the petitioner Shikhar Dhawan is a reputed international cricketer. He also has rights as a citizen and a responsible father. At the same time, the court is also mindful of the child’s right to be in the company of his father and family.

Dhawan had said in his divorce petition that his wife had made him a victim of mental cruelty.

Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee, who has two daughters from her first marriage, in October 2012. Notably, Aesha had spoken about getting a divorce in 2021 in a social media post.