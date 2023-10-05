Sundargarh Bandh Over CBI Probe Demand Into Deaths Of ASI, Assistant Collector

Rourkela: The Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha and Adivasi Mahila Morcha have called for Sundargarh 12-hour bandh today, demanding a CBI probe into the recent deaths of Rourkela Assistant Collector Susmita Minj and Udit Nagar lady ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun.

The assistant collector was found dead in a pond in the Steel City under mysterious circumstances.

“How could she drown in a six-foot-deep pond? If the administration, as per their claim, knew her mental condition, why were no appropriate steps taken? What prompted Sushmita to stay in a hotel instead of her official quarters?” former Union Minister and Sundargarh BJP MP Jual Oram asked.

On the other hand, a lady ASI died after being reportedly assaulted by a disorderly crowd.

Accordingly, her husband alleged that his wife had no previous health issues. She was beaten to death while on duty at an accident site. Her face had injury marks. She was murdered, he added.

Meanwhile, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra has ruled out any link between the two deaths. “Lugun was not the PSO of the assistant collector, and she was also not assigned any investigation duty,” he clarified.

Reportedly, a DCP-rank officer, Banita Majhi, in charge of the Crime Against Women Cell, is probing Sushmita Minz’s case.