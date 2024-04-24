Balasore Sizzles At 41.2°C, Bhubaneswar Second Hottest At 41°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in Balasore was recorded at a sizzling 41.2°C on Wednesday said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

However, Bhubaneswar was the second hottest place in Odisha with a temperature recording of 41°C. Temperatures recorded in various places in Odisha by 11:30 on Wednesday are:

Balasore : 41.2°C

Bhubaneswar : 41°C

Chandbali : 40°C

Jharsuguda : 39.2°C

Keonjhar : 37.6°C

Rourkela : 37.6°C

Sambalpur : 36.7°C

Hirakud : 36°C

Puri : 35.2°C

Gopalpur : 35.2°C

Paradip : 34.6°C