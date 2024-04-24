Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax’ remark

New Delhi: Congress has distanced itself from Sam Pitroda’s “inheritance tax” remark, saying while the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman is free to express his opinions, “it does not mean they reflect party’s views”. In a statement on X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh also slammed the “deliberate and desperate” attempts to divert attention from PM Modi’s “malicious and mischievous” election campaign.

Jairam Ramesh tweets: “Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me…Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views. This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda’s views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not.”

“Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narenda Modi’s malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies,” the senior Congress leader said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We don’t have any intention to do that”.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “Sam Pitroda’s remark unveils the lies and propaganda being spread by BJP. Sam Pitroda has made it clear that this has nothing to do with the Indian context, and neither has it got anything to do with the INC. He has said that his statements have been fabricated.”