Ayurved Medicine Fraud: Ahmedabad Cybercrime Police Arrests 2 Persons

Ahmedabad: The Cybercrime Branch of the Ahmedabad Police has apprehended two persons allegedly involved in financial fraud. The accused, identified as Ajay alias Ajju Babulal Verma (25) and Himanshu Harishbhai (18), are linked to a gang that has been defrauding people across India.

As per the reports, the accused were selling fake ayurvedic medicine claimed to enhance sexual power, under the brand name ‘Ankush Aryuveda’. The accused would contact potential victims, dispatch parcels of the duplicate medicine and then force them with threats of legal action if they refused to pay or posted negative reviews.

Over the last two months, the accused have allegedly deceived 13 individuals out of a significant sum of money. The scam involved sending fake notices to the victims, falsely claiming to be from the Gandhinagar Cyber Crime Department. These notices threatened the recipients with imprisonment or fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 unless they made payments through digital wallets.

The investigation has revealed that the main accused in Daman had already been registered with similar kinds of fraud cases. The Ahmedabad Police are continuing their investigation into this matter.