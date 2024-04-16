Tusker Dies Of Electrocution In Charged Fence Around Sugarcane Fields In Athagarh

Angul: A tusker was electrocuted to death after it came in contact with electricity wires illegally fenced around a sugarcane field at Bandhanapasi village within the Bantala forest range in Angul district.

Due to the unavailability of food in the forest, the tusker had strayed out of the jungle and entered the sugarcane field where it stumbled upon the charged wire fence by the farmer to protect his sugarcane field.

On intimation, Forest department personnel reached the spot and seized the carcass of the elephant for autopsy.