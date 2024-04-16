Anant Ambani Offers Prayers At Puri Srimandir Ahead Of Wedding With Radhika Merchant

Puri: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, reached Puri on Tuesday night. This is Anant’s second visit to the 12th-century shrine ahead of his marriage with Radhika Merchant.

On January 24, 2023, he expressed great joy after having a darshan of the Holy Trinity during his visit to the Puri Jagannath temple with family members.

Decked up in ethnic attire, Anant was all smiles as he was welcomed by the servitors and SJTA officials at the Shree Jagannath Temple. According to sources, Anant donated Rs 2.51 crore to the temple.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the groom-to-be, Anant visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, and sought blessings.