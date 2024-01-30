Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction To Resume From February 15

Ayodhya: With the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple now open to the public, the construction of the historic temple is expected to resume next month.

Two tower cranes are being set up again on the western side of the temple while workers will also reach here on February 15.

L&T had stopped construction work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex from January 15 ahead of the consecration ceremony and gave one month’s leave to all workers. After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha, workers have been called back to complete the work.

Rohit Bhatia, marble expert and main vendor involved in the construction of Ram temple, said that workers will return to work on February 15, as the work of reassembling the machines installed at Ram Janmabhoomi complex has begun.

Around 3,500 workers have been employed at the construction site by different vendors.