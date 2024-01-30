Gorakhpur-Hatia Maurya Express Extended Till Sambalpur: Union Minister Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: On the request of Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Ministry of Railways has extended the ‘Gorakhpur Hatia – Gorakhpur Maurya Express’ service to Sambalpur. Pradhan said that this initiative will facilitate the passenger facilities of the surrounding districts including Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh.

Union Railways Ministry has already approved a proposal made by Union Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard.

“With the extension of the Maurya Express, people of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and nearby districts will benefit,” said Pradhan.

Considering the requirement of the people of the region, Pradhan had written to the Railways Minister on December 9, 2022, and then on January 03, 2024, requesting for extension of the Gorakshpur-Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express till Sambalpur. He mentioned in the two letters that about 4 lakh people from Bihar and east UP were residing in western Odisha. Of them,1.5 lakh people were in Sambalpur alone. These people were facing difficulties in going to their native places because of the absence of a direct train.

Based on the request, the South-East Railway Division has issued a notification declaring an extension of the Maurya Express till Sambalpur. Now, this train will move from Hatia to Sambalpur with stoppages at Rourkela and Jharsuguda midway.

Being informed about the extension of the Maurya Express, Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.