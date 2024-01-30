Astronaut Shares Images Of ‘Alpenglow’ Phenomenon Near Hindu Kush Mountain Range

New Delhi: An astronaut stationed at the International Space Station has shared some breathtaking images of the mesmerising ‘alpenglow’ phenomenon near the Hindu Kush mountain range in India.

Awestruck by the spectacle, Astronaut Loral O’Hara captured the amazing phenomenon and posted the images on X on January 18, saying, “Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia.”

Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia. pic.twitter.com/JPYQTevZZN — Loral O’Hara (@lunarloral) January 18, 2024

What is the Alpenglow phenomenon?

Alpenglow refers to the indirect sunlight reflected or diffracted by the atmosphere before sunrise or after sunset, giving a horizontal reddish glow near the horizon opposite the Sun. One can also witness soft shadows in addition to the reddish colour when Alpenglow occurs.