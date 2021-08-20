Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 Unveiled: Details Here

New Delhi: Asus has silently unveiled a 2-in-1 possibility for college students. The laptop com computer featured a removable keyboard and a flip stand on the again. It additionally comes with stylus help that’s garaged contained in the casing of the Asus Chromebook Removable CZ1. It also comes with US military-grade toughness that may face up to a drop from a classroom desk or the eating room desk. Here’s everything you should know about it:

Price and Availability

Pricing and availability of Asus Chromebook Removable CZ1 haven’t been introduced but. It has debuted in a single Black color end.

Specification and features

Talking about the specification, Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 runs on Chrome OS and contains a 10.1-inch full-HD (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD WUXGA touchscreen show with stylus help, 16:10 facet ratio, one hundred pc sRGB, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It’s powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 500 (MT8183) processor, paired with Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Chromebook packs as much as 4GB RAM and affords as much as 128GB eMMC storage. Ports embrace a USB Sort-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The removable keyboard affords a 1.5mm key-travel and has an ErgoLift design for snug typing expertise. Asus Chromebook Removable CZ1 has an inbuilt twin 5-magnet stereo audio system and microphone. It helps Google Assistant voice recognition.

There’s an 8-megapixel world-facing digital camera on the again of Asus Chromebook Removable CZ1 and a 2-megapixel digital camera on the entrance. There’s a garaged USI stylus that gives 45 minutes if used in simply 15 seconds of charging. The Chromebook packs a 27Whr battery that claims to supply as much as 11 hours of battery life. It weighs about 500 grams and the size is listed to be at 256.4×168.2×8.9mm. It’s US MIL-STD 810H navy commonplace grade licensed and comes with a Titan C Safety chip.

Moreover, it has a versatile stand on the again that may be adjusted to put flat or maintain ready that the consumer is comfy in. Along with the shock-absorbent materials on every one of 4 corners, there is a stable cowl that gives an additional layer of defense when unintended drops or mishaps happen.