Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings To Hit Indian Theaters On September 3

New Delhi: The much-awaited Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will be released on September 3.

The movie is directed by Daniel Destin Cretton and featuring Simu Liu in the titular role and will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

The makers took their social media handle to share the information. The caption read: “Attention all Marvel fans! Gather your tribe and gin formation. A new legend is going to rise! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ in cinemas on 3rd September,” the studio wrote on its social media handles.

The film marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero. The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh.