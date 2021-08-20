Simple Tricks to Get Rid Of Rashes At Home

New Delhi: We all have experienced skin allergies like rashes, irritation, swelling, itchy patches, cracks at least once in our life. But don’t worry about those rashes. Here we have listed some home remedies that you can try to get rid of rashes.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Whether it’s a diaper rash or a skin rash, the acetic acid properties of apple cider vinegar can inhibit the growth of particular yeast called Candida. Pour some apple cider vinegar into your child’s next bath, which is especially a great help for babies with diaper rash. You can also mix apple cider vinegar with water and wipe it over the afflicted area throughout the day.

Olive Oil

Any kind of rash can leave a lot of damage on the skin. Olive oil is a great choice for both healing a rash and renewing the skin afterward. Olive oil’s anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties are great for irritant dermatitis diaper rashes and allergic contact dermatitis rashes.

With olive oil, you can either rub it on a rash with honey or on its own. You can also add a bit of turmeric powder. This is a powerful agent against bacteria and inflammation. Add it to your olive oil and apply it to the rash a few times a day.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a great alternative to olive oil that will hydrate and soothe a rash. Coconut oil also helps to protect the skin. Unlike olive oil, coconut oil has a thick consistency like most diaper rash products. This protects the rash from irritation and outside variables. Virgin coconut oil is recommended as it still has the antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of unprocessed coconut oil.

Cold Compress

A cold compress is a simple, but great rash treatment. This relieves the pesky symptoms of a rash and helps to reduce its severity. Cold compresses work best with rashes caused by heat as they help to reduce swelling and inflammation. This method is especially helpful if your child’s rash has started to blister.

To use a cold compress, you can fill a plastic bag with ice, soak a cloth in cold water, or use a purchased compress. It is important to never place ice directly on your child’s skin, especially a baby’s. This can cause frostbite and harm to their delicate skin.

Oatmeal Bath

This remedy may sound bizarre, but it has been done for years and years to treat many skin issues. In fact, the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the oatmeal bath as a way to protect skin. Oatmeal has skin-soothing properties, as well as anti-inflammatory properties.

To give an oatmeal bath, dissolve a cup of finely blended oatmeal into warm bathwater. Let your child soak for about a half-hour and then rinse them off with tepid water. You can also mix yogurt and honey with oatmeal to treat facial rashes.