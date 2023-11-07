Assembly Elections 2023: Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Vote Today

New Delhi: Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh began today across the 20 seats amid strict security. The northeastern state Mizoram assembly polls also take place today. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram polls.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Dr. Raman Singh, Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam, Congress’s Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, former state unit chief Mohan Markam are among the key leaders in the first phase of Chhattisgarh election. The second phase for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held on 17 November for the remaining 70 seats.

In 2018, Mizo National Front came into power by winning 26 seats out of 40. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won only one seat.

Elections will be held on November 17 in Madhya Pradesh and the other 70 seats in Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and Telangana on November 30. Results for all five states will be declared on December 3. Apart from deciding who will govern these five states, which together send 83 representatives to the Lok Sabha, the results will also have a bearing on how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the national political hegemon approaches the national elections in 2024, and on seat-sharing negotiations between members of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Twelve of the 20 seats going to the polls in Chhattisgarh are in the Maoist-infested Bastar region, with polling officials, state police personnel and additional paramilitary staff being transported to sensitive booths since last Saturday. Election Commission of India (ECI) personnel said that given the risk attached, polling in 10 constituencies will end at 3pm, and at the usual 5pm in the rest.