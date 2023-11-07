Shocking! Minor girl raped, killed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shameful and shocking incident, a minor girl, aged around 3-4 years, was allegedly raped and killed in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The incident has been reported from a slum under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The accused involved in the heinous crime has been identified as Ghania who lives in the same slum.

After allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl, Ghania killed her in an apparent bid to hide the crime and fled the spot.

The miscreant has reportedly killed the minor girl by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.

As per available information, the girl suddenly went missing in the evening. After searching for some time her family members found her body from under the bed.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Cops have reportedly launched a search operation for the accused who is said to be on the ran after committing the crime.