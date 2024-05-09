Did you know, R. Madhavan’s famous confession scene with his father from ‘3 Idiots’ is inspired by Rajkumar Hirani’s life?

Rajkumar Hirani is one filmmaker who has given some of the most loved films to the audience. His cinema always connects with the masses and brings personal attachment to the audiences. It’s indeed his brilliant storytelling that he brings the story that sees the moments, we as an audience usually face in life. Interstingly, a famous Farhan confession scene with his father from ‘3 Idiots’ is been inspired by the life of Rajkumar Hirani himself.

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani attended an event in Kolkata and was seen speaking about his life and films. At the event, he said he wanted to be an engineer and then went on to study Chartered accountancy upon his uncle’s advice. This was the time when he confessed to his father that he didn’t want to do CA. The same incident, Rajkumar Hirani brought on the screen in his film ‘3 Idiots’. While sharing about the same, he said “The scene from 3 Idiots where R Madhavan tells his father he wants to be a wildlife photographer, that is one scene out of my life. I gathered the courage and told my father that CA was not my calling and he asked me to join him. I can’t tell you the joy and relief I felt. That’s when I started working with my father in the morning and doing plays in the evening.”

It’s indeed interesting to know, how Rajkumar Hirani created his cinema. As the filmmaker brings his personal approach to life with his cinema, it indeed becomes more relatable and interesting for the audience to watch. That’s the real beauty of his films.