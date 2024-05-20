“Odisha is rich in natural resources, but I feel pain when I see poverty in Odisha”: PM Modi

Angul: Throwing his weight behind the BJP’s push for change in regime in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on the ruling party in the state.

While addressing the public meeting in Angul, PM Modi dragged the issue of the farmers and said, “Paddy farmers in Odisha have been betrayed. Even after working hard for their produce, farmers don’t get the fixed Rs 2200 MSP for their paddy as BJD leaders loot the farmers in mandis… Once BJP forms govt in Odisha, paddy MSP per quintal will be increased to Rs 3100 and within 48 hours, farmers will get the money credited to their bank account. Besides, BJP will install electric machines at mandis to put an end to ‘katni chatni”.

Modi also gave examples of the problems of the tribals in the state. “When it comes to the rights of tribals also, the BJD govt is totally careless. BJP has implemented Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) to improve livelihood of tribal communities. But the BJD govt here doesn’t even give the right MSP on forest-based products… We send money from Delhi to give free rice to you but BJD people here, put their picture and sell your share of rice outside (open market), said Modi.

“Odisha will have a double-engine govt for the first time. BJD has been given opportunity for 25 years but people here are still migrating to other states for jobs. The state is rich in natural resources; but, I feel pain when I see poverty in Odisha”, PM Modi added.