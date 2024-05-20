“BJP will end mafia raj in Odisha”, says PM Modi in Cuttack

Cuttack: The campaigning for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as well as the State Assembly Election has gained momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday at Cuttack and threw a unique challenge at the leader.

Coming down heavily on the BJD, PM Modi remarked, “Can a person, who does not know the culture and tradition of Odisha, run the state? You gave 25 years to BJD and the results you all know. The next 25 years are important for Odisha in terms of development”.

“BJP will get full majority and form govt in Odisha, and take the state to new heights in the next 25 years, says the Prime Minister citing a section of media reports that claim a possible hung Assembly in Odisha”, Modi added.

Further illustrating the BJD government’s lax attitude, PM Modi asserted “Central funds are being misutilised by the BJD govt in Odisha. From education to drinking water, people of Odisha are suffering from several issues. Without getting their cut/commission, the BJD leaders don’t approve any project. Also, they (BJD leaders) are looting people by allocating work contracts to their relatives. This loot needs to be stopped and your vote can change the future of Odisha”.

Criticising the ruling party in the state, PM Modi said, “There is one mafia in Odisha who has captured all the sectors. And that mafia doesn’t allow any competition in the state. After BJP forms govt in Odisha, we will break the backbone of this mafia”.

Speaking on the prospects of development in Odisha, PM Modi said, “Cuttack is a catalyst for increasing the capabilities and capacities of Bharat to make it a developed nation. Your enthusiasm is telling that Odisha is going to create a new history after 25 years”.