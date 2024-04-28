Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post, party officials on Sunday said. In his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvinder Singh Lovely cited the alliance with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha election 2024 as one of the reasons for his resignation.

“The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi…,” Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

In his letter, Arvinder Singh Lovely added that all unanimous decisions taken by the senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge).

“Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President,” he said.