Odisha CM Naveen Pays Tribute to Madhusudan Das on His Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has paid humble tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister remembered the contribution of Madhusudan Das for Odisha.

On his ‘X’ handle, the CM mentioned that Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das’s invaluable contribution towards the creation of a separate Odisha state, the promotion of industry, education, literature and the protection of the Odia pride is memorable forever.