Under-Constructed Roof At Puri Railway Station Collapses, 4 Injured

Puri: At least four labourers sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction building at Puri Railway station collapsed on Sunday. The mishap occurred when the labourers were engaged in roof construction work

According to sources, four people have been injured, of which three has been rescued while one person is trapped below the collapsed roof.

Efforts to rescue the worker is underway. After receiving information about the incident, railway personnel and police reached the spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway.