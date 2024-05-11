Court Notifies Kareena Kapoor for Using ‘Bible’ in Pregnancy Book

Mumbai: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan following a petition filed by advocate Christopher Anthony for using the word ‘Bible’ in the title of her book on pregnancy.

The book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be’, released in August 2021.

Anthony seeks the registration of a criminal case against the actor for using the word ‘Bible’ in the title of her book on pregnancy, a act that has malign the holy book. Anthony alleges that the title of the book has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians, claiming that the word ‘Bible’ was used with the intention of gaining cheap popularity and is objectionable. The Bible, a holy book, cannot be compared with the actor’s pregnancy.

He moved the HC challenging an order passed by an additional sessions court that dismissed his plea to register a case against the actor. Now the HC has sent a notice to the actor.