PoK Human Rights Activist Seeks India’s Involvement in the Region

New Delhi: Human Rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has urged India to intervene in the escalating situation in PoJK. Mirza reported that the younger generation is confronting Pakistani forces on the streets, with at least two people reportedly killed recently.

Mirza stated, “India cannot remain aloof from the current situation in PoJK. Our people are fighting. The whole of PoJK has been shut down by peaceful protesters who are being beaten up and shot at by the Pakistan police, Punjab police, the so-called Azad Kashmir Police and the FC.”

He accused the police of entering people’s houses without warrants, including the house of Joint Awami Action Committee leader, Shaukat Nawaz Mir. He emphasized, “The situation is getting worse by the day. India must act. If today the Indian government does not step up their efforts to free PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan then this golden chance of our freedom will wither away.”

Meanwhile, the Awami Action Committee in PoJK has vowed to continue protests amid a police crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in Muzaffarabad. Protests against inflation turned violent as police cracked down on demonstrators, paralyzing normal activities.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a prominent figure in the movement, narrowly avoided arrest and emerged as a leading voice, addressing gatherings across the town, and emphasizing the determination to continue their struggle. He appealed to everyone to save their region and identity.

The Awami Action Committee called for the protest, demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour. Clashes ensued between law enforcement and protesters in Muzaffarabad, Dadyal, Mirpur, and other parts of PoJK. Reports indicate that Pakistan’s security forces employed excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. Tear gas and bullets were reportedly used against unarmed civilians exercising their right to protest.