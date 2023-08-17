Arijit Singh surpasses Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to become 3rd most followed artist on Spotify

Mumbai: Arijit Singh, the voice that’s comforted us through heartbreaks and celebrated our joys, has accomplished something truly awe-inspiring. Arijit has now overtaken global sensations Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, solidifying his place as the third most followed artist on Spotify.

Climbing past the ranks of pop powerhouses like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish isn’t just a win for Arijit; it’s a triumph over industry norms. His songs have found homes in hearts around the world. It’s the way his music captures love’s bittersweet ache or the euphoria of a new beginning that makes him universally adored. But don’t let the numbers overshadow the man behind the music. In interviews, Arijit always makes it a point to humbly attribute his success to the magic created by his team, and the unwavering support of his fans.

Beyond the charts and accolades, Arijit Singh’s story is a reminder that dreams can soar, even when they’re rooted in humble beginnings. His journey from a small-town boy with a big voice to a global icon is a testament to the power of staying true to one’s art. Arijit’s music speaks to us all, showing that the language of emotions is one that everyone understands.

So, as Arijit celebrates this milestone, let’s join in the applause, not just for the numbers but for the emotions he’s stirred within us. He’s more than an artist; he’s a collection of experiences. And as his melodies continue to grace our lives, we’re reminded that the true power of music lies in its ability to touch hearts.