Orissa HC orders CBI probe into erroneous JEE (Main) mark sheet

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the issuance of erroneous mark sheet to a candidate who appeared for JEE (Main) exam in 2022.

The state’s apex court has directed the central probing agency to submit a report after completing the investigation within four months.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by one Anshuman Kanungo.

The aspirant had moved the court alleging that erroneous mark sheet was issued to him in 2022.