Odisha CM To Purchase Land For Rajgangpur ROB Directly From People

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to directly purchase land from the people without acquiring land for the construction of a rail overbridge at Rajgangpur in Sundergarh district, an official release read on Thursday.

It is worth noting that 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Sundargarh district on March 11 and 12 and reviewed various development programmes and also heard the grievances of the people. During his visit, Pandian came to know about the land acquisition problem for constructing a rail overbridge at Rajgangpur in the district.

After discussing the issue with the Chief Minister, it has been decided that the state government will directly purchase the land required for the ROB and speed up the construction work. This rail overbridge will be constructed at Rajgangpur Mauza between Sonakhan and Kashanbahal stations in the Sundargarh district.