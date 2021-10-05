COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 557 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 557 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 203 from Khordha
  • 71 from Cuttack
  • 37 from Mayurbhanj
  • 36 from Jajapur
  • 27 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 24 from Baleswar
  • 13 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Dhenkanal
  • 11 from Jharsuguda
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 9 from Nayagarh
  • 8 from Anugul
  • 7 from Bhadrak
  • 7 from Puri
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Koraput
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 47 from State Pool

With another 557 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,16,165, said the H & FW Dept.

