Another 557 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 557 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

203 from Khordha

71 from Cuttack

37 from Mayurbhanj

36 from Jajapur

27 from Jagatsinghpur

24 from Baleswar

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Dhenkanal

11 from Jharsuguda

10 from Kendrapara

9 from Nayagarh

8 from Anugul

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Puri

6 from Rayagada

4 from Deogarh

3 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Koraput

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Bargarh

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Nuapada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

47 from State Pool

With another 557 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,16,165, said the H & FW Dept.