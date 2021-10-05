Another 557 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 557 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 203 from Khordha
- 71 from Cuttack
- 37 from Mayurbhanj
- 36 from Jajapur
- 27 from Jagatsinghpur
- 24 from Baleswar
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Dhenkanal
- 11 from Jharsuguda
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 9 from Nayagarh
- 8 from Anugul
- 7 from Bhadrak
- 7 from Puri
- 6 from Rayagada
- 4 from Deogarh
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Koraput
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Nuapada
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 47 from State Pool
With another 557 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,16,165, said the H & FW Dept.