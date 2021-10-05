Four Arrested In Cuttack City For Illegal Trading Firearms

Cuttack: Four persons including a music director were arrested for trading illegal firearms in Shankarpur under Badamadi police limits in Cuttack city on Tuesday.

While the accused music director has been identified as Prakash Rout alias Papu, three others are identified as Gyana Ranjan Sahoo, Pramod Kumar Rout and Susanta Parida.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided near Shankarpur area in the city and seized arms and ammunitions from their possessions. A total of two country-made pistols, one revolver and 16 live ammunitions have been seized.

Speaking to media persomns Cuttack DCP, Prateek Singh said,”On receipt of reliable information that veteran antisocial Gyana Ranjan Sahoo was moving suspiciously near Jhanjirmangala Gada being armed with deadly weapons, SI Dillip Mohanty with other staff of Badambadi police station immediately rushed to the spot and could able to nab him. On search one 7.65 mm Country made pistol loaded with 2 rounds of live ammunitions were seized from his exclusive possession.”

“During interrogation, Sahoo discolsed that music director Prakash Rout, Pramod Rout and one Susanta Parida were also involved in this crime. Later, the trio was apprehended. On their personal search, one sixer with two live ammunitions were seized from Pramod Rout and One Country made 9 mm Pistol loaded with two live ammunitions were seized from Susanta Parida,” DCP Singh added.

Further investigations are underway to know other accuseds’ involvement in this case.