Ticwatch Pro X Smartwatch With Dual Displays Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: TicWatch Pro X launched in China on Monday. The recently launched smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. TicWatch Pro X runs Google’s Wear OS and sports a dual-display design with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and an FSTN LCD screen. It also has support for an eSIM for handling VoLTE calls.

TicWatch Pro X price

The newly launched TicWatch Pro X is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700). It will be available to purchase from October 11. The pre-order price for the Mobvoi smartwatch is CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and is available for pre-order TicWatch’s official store and JD.com. It will be available in a single colour option — Black with Brown straps.

TicWatch Pro X specifications

Talking about the specification of the TicWatch Pro X, it runs Wear OS by Google. It sports a dual-display design with a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) AMOLED display, translating to a 326ppi pixel density. Accompanying this is an FSTN LCD colour display — with 18 colour options — that is said to massively improve battery life. The FSTN LCD display is said to make the 595mAh battery on the TicWatch Pro X last up to 45 days on a single charge, while with the AMOLED display it is said to last up to 4 days.

As mentioned, the smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Being a smartwatch, it comes with a gamut of sports modes that include hiking, walking, running, football, yoga, basketball, skating, swimming, and more. Aside from this, the TicWatch Pro X also has a bunch of health monitoring sensors that include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and sedentary reminders, among others.

Additionally, the smartwatch also features TicMotion that detects a user’s physical activities and starts an appropriate workout mode automatically. The TicWatch Pro X supports an eSIM that lets users take and make VoLTE with its 4G LTE connectivity. It also features 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. The smartwatch has NFC support that can be used for transport cards, access cards, or payments.

The TicWatch Pro X features over 1,000 watch faces. The smartwatch is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It is compatible with smartphones running at least Android 6.0 or iOS 14.0. It has a 47mm dial, is 12.3mm thick, and weighs 41 grams.