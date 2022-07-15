Another 514 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 514 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

236 from Khordha

89 from Cuttack

28 from Sundargarh

17 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Puri

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Baleswar

9 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Boudh

6 from Kendrapara

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Jajapur

4 from Bargarh

4 from Nuapada

4 from Sonepur

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Bolangir

2 from Ganjam

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Anugul

1 from Gajapati

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

51 from State Pool

With another 514 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,83,683, said the H & FW Dept.