Another 514 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 514 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
236 from Khordha
89 from Cuttack
28 from Sundargarh
17 from Mayurbhanj
17 from Puri
10 from Jharsuguda
9 from Baleswar
9 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Boudh
6 from Kendrapara
6 from Nayagarh
5 from Jajapur
4 from Bargarh
4 from Nuapada
4 from Sonepur
2 from Bhadrak
2 from Bolangir
2 from Ganjam
2 from Sambalpur
1 from Anugul
1 from Gajapati
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Nabarangpur
51 from State Pool
With another 514 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,83,683, said the H & FW Dept.
Comments are closed.