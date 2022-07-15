Akhil Akkineni Starrer ‘Agent’ Teaser Out: Watch

New Delhi: The action-packed teaser of Akhil Akkineni’s Pan India film Agent directed by stylish maker Surender Reddy has been released on Friday.

Taking to his social media handle, Akhil wrote, “Presenting to you the #agentteaser #agent

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

</>

Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady opposite Akhil in the movie for which story was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film has music by Hip Hop Thamizha. Rasool Ellore is handling the cinematography. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film.