Reetha Benefits For Shiny And Beautiful Hair

New Delhi: Reetha for hair is a godsend as it fulfils a lot of promises that many ‘professional’ hair care products give you on the purchase because there are only so many chemicals that can enhance your hair. Reetha’s benefits for hair include removing excessive oil from the scalp, inducing hair growth and most importantly controlling the growth of premature grey hair.

Curbs hair fall

Reetha, when combined with some ingredients, serves as an excellent and natural way of curbing hair fall. When regularly used with ingredients such shikakai, lime peels and even amla, reetha is known to nourish the scalp and significantly reduce hair fall.

Is a homemade shampoo

Most of the shampoos available on the market have some chemical and preservative essence, which can prove to be detrimental later on. On the other hand, reetha is 100% natural and can be used daily as a natural cleanser that only benefits and has no adverse effects whatsoever.

Prevents dandruff

Reetha is also extremely good at preventing dandruff. It has antibacterial properties that help keep the scalp fresh and clean and treats conditions like dandruff over time. Just remember to apply and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it off.

Antifungal in nature

Reetha is antibacterial and antifungal in nature. Thus, any scalp infection such as dandruff is taken care of, with regular usage. It is also beneficial in getting rid of head lice that often happen when there is residue dirt and soap left to fester. Reetha ensures that the hair and scalp get cleansed thoroughly and prevents head lice from happening.

Gives shine

Reetha is a natural conditioner that is known to soothe the scalp and make the hair shiny. It gives a natural lustre and shine to the hair which can otherwise get damaged by pollution and lifestyle.