Another 233 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 233 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

120 from Khordha

23 from Jajapur

14 from Sundargarh

12 from Baleswar

11 from Cuttack

11 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Ganjam

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Puri

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jharsuguda

30 from State Pool

With another 233 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,365, said the H & FW Dept.