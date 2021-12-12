Another 233 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 233 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 120 from Khordha
- 23 from Jajapur
- 14 from Sundargarh
- 12 from Baleswar
- 11 from Cuttack
- 11 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Ganjam
- 3 from Keonjhar
- 3 from Puri
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 30 from State Pool
With another 233 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,365, said the H & FW Dept.