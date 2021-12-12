COVID-19 patients
Another 233 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 233 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 120 from Khordha
  • 23 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Sundargarh
  • 12 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 11 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from Puri
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 30 from State Pool

With another 233 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,41,365, said the H & FW Dept.

