Hindutvavadis Aren’t Hindus, They Must Be Ousted: Rahul Gandhi Renews Attack On BJP

Jaipur: Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvavadi, who want to be in power in any condition.

Addressing a massive rally in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Rahul said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvavadi.

“This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvavadi. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvavadi. Hindutvavadi want power in any condition,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his three-four industrialist friends have “ruined” the country in the last seven years.

Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Rahul said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning. A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone and embraces everyone, the Congress leader said.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, the Congress leader said, stressing that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life for the search just like Mahatma Gandhi.

But, in the end, one Hindutvavadi fired three bullets in his chest, Rahul said. Hindutvavadi spends his entire life for power whether he has to beat of kill someone, he said. “This is Sattagrah and not Satyagrah,” Rahul said.

“I am Hindu and not Hindutvavadi,” he added. He said, ” Hindutvavadi have to be ousted once again and the rule of Hindus have to be brought in the country.”

