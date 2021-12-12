Cuttack City: Only four COVID-19 positive cases detected, 5 recover

Cuttack: Only four COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the four COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city are local contact cases..

“Another five recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,282 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 494 are active cases while 44,697 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.