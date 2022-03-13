Another 110 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 110 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 18 from Khordha
- 15 from Gajapati
- 12 from Jharsuguda
- 11 from Sambalpur
- 10 from Baleswar
- 6 from Sundargarh
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Anugul
- 4 from Ganjam
- 4 from Nabarangpur
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Cuttack
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jajapur
- 2 from Koraput
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
3 from State Pool
With another 110 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,675, said the H & FW Dept.