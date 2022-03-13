Another 110 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 110 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

18 from Khordha

15 from Gajapati

12 from Jharsuguda

11 from Sambalpur

10 from Baleswar

6 from Sundargarh

5 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Anugul

4 from Ganjam

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Rayagada

3 from Cuttack

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jajapur

2 from Koraput

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Puri

1 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from State Pool

With another 110 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,675, said the H & FW Dept.