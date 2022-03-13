COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 110 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 110 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 18 from Khordha
  • 15 from Gajapati
  • 12 from Jharsuguda
  • 11 from Sambalpur
  • 10 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Sundargarh
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Anugul
  • 4 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Nabarangpur
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Cuttack
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from State Pool

With another 110 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,76,675, said the H & FW Dept.

