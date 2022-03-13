Six Suspected Terrorists Caught In Bhopal

Bhopal: Anti-terrorism squad and central intelligence agencies on Sunday arrested as many as six suspected terrorists from a rented house near Fatima Masjid about 200 meters away from Aishbagh police station in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal.

According to reports, firearms, explosive materials and laptops were recovered from the spot.

Sources said that besides this operation, another raid was carried out in Karond locality in the outer part of the city where local module terrorist were taken into custody.

The intelligence agency was interrogating them at an undisclosed location. Around 60 police personnel arrived there at around 3 am. They unlocked the door with a bullet and sealed the house after their arrest, sources said.