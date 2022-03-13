Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev No Longer In Party, Will Face Strictest Punishment As Per Law: BJD

Bhubaneswar: The ruling-Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday clarified that Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev is no longer in the party and the police will initiate the strictest action against the legislator who’s accused of ramming his car into the crowds in Khordha’s Banapur block, injuring 22 people on Saturday.

“We had already informed yesterday that Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev is no longer in the party. Odisha BJP has demanded in its press meet today that the strictest action be taken against the Chilika MLA. We had already demanded this yesterday, that the strongest and strictest action be taken against the accused by the Police,” said BJD National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra.

Responding to BJP Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra’s allegation on Jagdev’s involvement in BJD, Dr. Patra said, “Despite knowing this truth, if the BJP wants to drag the BJD unnecessarily to politicize this barbaric incident, then it’s extremely sad and unfortunate. Attempts at politicizing this barbaric incident must be avoided. We should not get into politics in this matter.”

“We would like to remind the Odisha BJP that when a similar incident had taken place in their party ruled state, they had appealed not to politicize that issue and let the law take its course. But the Odisha BJP is taking another stand on this issue now. We appeal to the Odisha BJP not to indulge in double standards on such sensitive issues,” the BJD national spokesperson said.

“The Police had already issued a statement yesterday on the strictest action being taken against the Chilika MLA and we are sure that the accused will face the strictest punishment as per law of the land. Let us all allow the law of the land to prevail,” Dr. Patra further stated.

During a press meet earlier today, the Odisha BJP slammed the ruling BJD for not taking action against Jagdev. Addressing a press briefing, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the suspended MLA is a ‘habitual offender’ and his actions are no less than a ‘conspiracy to murder democracy.’ Patra also said that the MLA was trying to disrupt the entire democratic process by affecting the polls. “His act was purely out of frustration and he tried to kill women activists by driving a car over them. It was nothing but an attempt to murder democracy,” he said.