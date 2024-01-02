Anand Deverakonda Starrer Romantic Drama ‘Baby’ Rakes In 100 Cr At The Box Office

The year 2023 has been a fantastic year for the Indian Cinema. The strong content and the effective storytelling led the path this year and several films from the respective industries hoisted the flag and one among them is ‘Baby’. The coming-of-age romantic drama headlined by Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya and directed by Sai Rajesh, received unanimous love and praise from audiences across the nation and the content of the film moved it into the elite 100 crores club.

The film has the essence of the youthful drama attached to it and tells the story of two childhood lovers played by Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The duo essayed the neighbors in the film and it traces their relationship’s litmus test when they are grown adults and enter into the college. The subject appealed to the Gen-Z audiences and they praised the lead actor’s performance, the storytelling, the music, and the execution. Made under a budget of 10 crores, the film proved its mettle at the box office and shattered the previous records of the Telugu industry by entering into the 100 crore club. The film with time grew its wings at the box office and registered its name in the record books with its soaring box office figures.

The film has gained a cult following among the masses and it has not only drawn praise from the masses, but several celebrities from the industries also praise film. The impact of the youthful drama reaches the Hindi cinema and notable producers from Bollywood have shown their keen interest in remaking the film for Hindi audiences so that it can reach a wider section of the masses.

Baby is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN) and is written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and features Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film was released in the cinema on 14th July 2023.