No Darshan At Puri Srimandir For 4 Hrs For Banakalagi On Wednesday

Puri: The Banakalagi Niti or rituals of the Holy Trinity at Puri Srimandir will be held tomorrow. As a result, devotees will be barred from the darshan of the deities from 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), after the completion of the second Bhoga Mandap ritual on Wednesday, public darshan will be closed from 4 pm to 8 pm. Devotees can, however, have darshan of the Holy Trinity after 8 pm.

Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara ritual is the application of fresh colours to the idols of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The Dutta Mohapatra and Khadiprasad Daitapati servitors perform this ritual.

According to cultural experts, Banakalagi derives its name from ‘Bana’ which means forest and ‘Lagi’ means to apply. Certain and rare forest products are used to prepare four types of colours- such as haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white), and black are applied on the face of the deities.