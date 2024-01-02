Fire Breaks Out In Berhampur WATCO Office, Files Gutted

Berhampur: A fire broke out in the WATCO office at Berhampur in Ganjam district on Tuesday. No one was injured in this incident. However, important files were reduced to ashes by the blaze.

As per reports, office staffs first noticed the smoke in the building and immediately called the fire brigades. The fire brigades on receiving the information rushed there to douse the flames. But by the time many important files were gutted in the flames.

The exact reason of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that an electric short circuit might have caused the fire.