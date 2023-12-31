Amrit Bharat Express Gets Grand Welcome In Odisha, Northern AP

Bhubaneswar: Two Amrit Bharat Express including Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat via Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam received a grand welcome at various Stations.

In Odisha and Northern AP, the Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express welcomed with much fanfare amidst the rhythmic drum beats & traditional dance at Jaleswar, Balasore & Soro in South Eastern Railway jurisdiction and at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur in Odisha. This train also witnessed grand welcome at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram & Visakhapatnam Railway Stations in Northern Andhra Pradesh under ECoR jurisdiction.

At Bhadrak Station, Hon’ble MP Smt Manjulata Mandal, Hon’ble Ex. MLA Shri Muktikant Mandal, Social worker Sisir Kumar Mishra & Social Worker Ms Manasmita Khuntia graced the occasion.

At Cuttack Railway Station, today morning, Passenger Amenities Committee Member Dillip Mallik & Social Worker Shri Lalatendu Badu graced the function.

At Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Hon’ble MP Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble MP Smt. Sulata Deo and Hon’ble MP Shri Muzibulla Khan graced the programme along with ECoR General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma and Divisional Railway Manager H. S. Bajwa.

Similarly, at Khurda Road Railway Station, Hon’ble MLA Shri Suresh Kumar Routray & Social Worker Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra graced the occasion.

Apart from this, Hon’ble MP Shri Chandrasekhar Sahoo & Hon’ble MLA Shri Bikram Panda took part in the programme and welcomed the train at Brahmapur Railway Station.

Public Representatives including Hon’ble MPs and MLAs had also joined the programme at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Railway Stations over ECoR jurisdiction to welcome the maiden run of indigenously built Amrit Bharat Express between Malda Town and Bengaluru.

Students and Teachers from various Schools, Rail enthusiasts along eminent personalities boarded the train and appreciated the amenities and safety features of the Amrit Bharat Express.

People at various Stations in ECoR jurisdiction were excited to capture selfies and photographs with Amrit Bharat Train. The train was welcomed with a lot of enthusiasm amidst rhythms of drum beats and classical dance performances.