Indian Navy Enhances Surveillance In North/Central Arabian Sea & Gulf Of Aden

New Delhi: The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea.

The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and the recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ.

In response to these incidents, the Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels. Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and help merchant vessels in case of any incident. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard.

Committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the overall situation in coordination with national maritime agencies.