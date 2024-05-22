Two OSAP Sepoys Get 2-Yr RI For Submitting Fake Certificates

Dhenkanal: Two OSAP Sepoys were sentenced to undergo 2 years of rigorous imprisonment for getting recruited by submitting fake HSC & Sports certificates in the recruitment process.

The accused persons have been identified as Adit Kumar Biswal and Ajit Kumar Biswal of Dhenkanal district.

Both the accused persons were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/468/471/420/120-B IPC, for getting recruited by submitting fake HSC & Sports Certificates in the Sepoy recruitment of OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput in the year-1996, were convicted by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

The court sentenced both the convicts to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years on each count and to pay a fine of Rs.10,000 each on each count and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/420/471/34 IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently. Further reports are awaited.