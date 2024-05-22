Koraput: Nine Injured in Honey Bee Attack

Koraput: At least nine persons sustained injuries after a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Nandigam under Dasmantapur block in Koraput district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the honey bees attacked the people while a festival was going on in that area. The injured persons were admitted to the Saheed Laxman Nayak MCH. Out of the injured persons, four were critical. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the Koraput hospital.