Picnic Bus Overturns In Ganjam, 35 Injured

Ganjam: As many as 35 persons sustained injuries after a picnic bus they were travelling in turned turtle at Taptapani ghat in Ganjam district on Sunday. All the picknickers hail from Dasarathpur of Jajpur district.

As per sources, the bus carrying about 60 persons was returning from Jirang after finishing a picnic party. At the ghat area, the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and the bus was turned turtle. All the picknickers hail from Dasarathpur of Jajpur district.

As a result, 35 of the picnickers were seriously injured. Locals rescued them and admitted them to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment.