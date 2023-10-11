Amitabh Bachchan turns 81; Fans celebrate outside Jalsa

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, 81 today, made an unscheduled meet and greet appearance outside his Mumbai residence. Big B waved at fans and greeted them with folded hands. In the background, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya were spotted taking pictures.

The superstar has a huge loyal fan following who gather outside his home in Juhu, Mumbai, to catch a glimpse of him. On his birthday, they made sure to flock outside Jalsa at midnight of October 11 as Big B celebrated his 81st birthday.

Some of his fans were seen wearing t-shirts with his photo. Some even wore costumes of his films. Many danced and sang for him. At around 12:10 am, Amitabh Bachchan appeared from the front door of Jalsa for about a minute. He greeted his fans with folded hands. He also shook hands with some of them.

Amitabh Bachchan stepped out to meet his fans in a pastel pink and mint-coloured printed jacket. He also wore a pair of grey track pants. Big B covered his head with a colorful bandana cap and wore eyeglasses.