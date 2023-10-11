Tension at Bhadrak Hospital Following Group Clash; Five Platoons Police Deployed

Bhadrak: Tension flared up at the Bhadrak Hospital premises after three men sustained severe injuries in a group clash over a land dispute on Wednesday night.

Reportedly, some unidentified miscreants had threatened the owner of a local hotel with dire consequences over a land dispute. They had even planned to murder him. They attacked the hotel owner, Subhakanta Pati, at around midnight to make their plan a reality. As a result, a group clash erupted between the miscreants and the supporters of the hotel owner.

During the clash, some people seriously got injured and admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Things spiraled out of hand after the injured were admitted to the hospital. Both sides engaged in a violent altercation on the grounds of the hospital.

After knowing about the incident, Bhadrak police rushed to the spot and resorted to a mild lathi charge to control the situation. Five platoons of police forces have been deployed on the hospital premises to maintain peace.

The conflict between the groups started because of the debate around a piece of land I bought in Charampa. I had complained about this to the police department in Bhadrak Town. However, the issue reached this point as action still needed to be taken. Subhakanta Pati, the hotel’s owner, also said they had attacked us earlier.

To keep the situation under control, up to five platoons of police officers have been stationed on the hospital grounds. To keep the peace in the neighborhood, we have also enlisted the assistance of the adjacent police stations, said Bhadrak City DSP Anshuman Dwivedi.